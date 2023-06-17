Patriots Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down an offer from the Patriots this offseason His agent said: "No, we ain't playing for New England. We want to be a Jet." Aaron Rodgers reportedly wasn't interested in playing for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a trade to the Patriots.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who elected instead to join the New York Jets this offseason, reportedly wasn’t intrigued by New England’s offer.

“When Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, ‘No, we ain’t playing for New England. We want to be a Jet,'” Craig Carton said on FS1’s “The Carton Show.”

Carton noted that Rodgers “almost wasn’t a Jet” but wasn’t enticed enough to head to New England.

Belichick and Rodgers have praised each other in the past. Rodgers called Belichick a “living legend” and the greatest head coach ever.

“The way that he coaches and the success he’s had, he’s a phenomenal leader and always has his guys ready to play,” Rodgers said last year.

Belichick noted that Rodgers made throws only he can make during the Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots. They even shared a near-30-second embrace afterward.

"In the end, Rodgers is just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make."



Bill Belichick gives his opening remarks after loss to #Packers pic.twitter.com/HfczQI42eC — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 3, 2022

The Patriots have won 14 games in a row over the Jets. They play Sunday, Sept. 24, and in Week 18 to wrap up the regular season this upcoming year.