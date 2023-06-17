Patriots ‘GM of the year?’: Matthew Judon drops cryptic tweet days after DeAndre Hopkins’ visit with Patriots Matthew Judon dropped another tweet that got Patriots fans excited on Saturday. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Matthew Judon might have dropped a hint on what’s going on with the Patriots’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins on Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots linebacker tweeted “GM of the year?” on Saturday afternoon. As Hopkins visited the Patriots on Thursday, many people on Twitter immediately speculated if that’s what his tweet was about, wondering if the Patriots inked Hopkins to a deal.

GM of the year? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 17, 2023

However, there doesn’t appear to be a deal in place between the two parties as of Saturday afternoon.

Still, Judon and the Patriots appear to be making a heavy push to bring the All-Pro receiver to New England. Judon has tweeted about Hopkins at least four times this offseason, with one tweet in March even stating that Hopkins was joining the Patriots. His most recent tweet about Hopkins came on June 10, a day after it was reported the Patriots were meeting with the receiver.

That meeting took place on Wednesday and Thursday. When Hopkins visited the Patriots, he actually posted an image of himself with Judon in the team’s locker room on Instagram, writing “La familia.”

Judon’s tweet on Saturday plus Hopkins’s post on Thursday made it easy to wonder if Judon’s role as a “recruiter” worked.

But Judon downplayed his efforts on Twitter to bring Hopkins to the Patriots on Tuesday.

“You’re seeing all you’re going to get,” Judon said. “I don’t run my Twitter, so I don’t know who be tweeting most of the time. So that’s what I got for y’all.”

Update: DeAndre Hopkins just posted a picture from his #Patriots visit on Instagram.



With @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/ngQXBKtmmj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2023

Judon didn’t want to speak much about Hopkins on Tuesday, shifting his focus toward players currently on the roster instead.

“Come on, guys. If DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, if I know him as a friend or as a confidant, it doesn’t matter,” Judon said. “He’s a great player. He did amazing things, and wherever he lands, he lands. If it’s here, it’s here, and then we can talk about him.”

Even though the Patriots’ visit with Hopkins “was positive on both sides,” according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels, it looks like him signing this far ahead of training camp would be a bit of a surprise. Hopkins is apparently in “no rush” to sign a deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.