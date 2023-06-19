Patriots DeAndre Hopkins, Bill Belichick could find ‘room for compromise’ about practice “[Belichick] would never take that on, and not broach that subject." DeAndre Hopkins AP Photo/Gary McCullough

For years now, there have been reports about DeAndre Hopkins’s practice attendance.

In 2020, the Arizona Republic wrote an article with a headline that reads, “DeAndre Hopkins practices when he wants, doesn’t care what you think.”

In 2021, Hopkins said that he had ankle surgery that might have affected the way coaches manage his hours.

This past April, three anonymous NFL executives told The Athletic that they’d be cautious about adding Hopkins and “expressed concern” over his practice habits.

The five-time Pro Bowler visited with the Patriots last week, and the team is reportedly hopeful that it will be able to sign him. Hopkins has also met with the Tennessee Titans.

According to Karen Guregian of MassLive, former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said practice is one of the first issues Bill Belichick would have to address before making an offer.

“He would never take that on, and not broach that subject,” Scarnecchia told MassLive. “There’s no way that’s happening. If you’re not on the same page, it’s just not going to work out. He’s not getting what he expects from you, and you’re not getting what you expect from him. That never works out.”

Scarnecchia said Belichick prefers dealing with players who practice every day, but noted that practice plans can be modified depending on the situation.

With Hopkins’s talent, the Patriots’ need for a significant increase in offensive production, and the help a receiver of his caliber could provide for Mac Jones, there might be some wriggle room to work things out.

“I think there could be room for compromise, and as I said, that’s something that has to be discussed now, rather than later,” said Scarnecchia. “It has to be done and agreed to where everyone is on the same page. Because if you don’t want to take it on, then, ‘Oh God, here it comes.’ All of a sudden during training camp, you’re trying to deal with that. That’s never any good.”

Hopkins is coming off a season that limited him to nine games because of a PED suspension and injuries. He hasn’t played more than 10 games in a season since 2020.

But, when fully healthy, Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He’s topped 1,165 yards receiving in six of his 10 NFL seasons. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro selection who led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2017.

Hopkins addressed reports of his practice habits last season, saying that his critics “don’t understand football.”

‘I heard a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I first came to Arizona,” Hopkins said. “For those people who don’t understand football and who just watch, there’s a reason why I play football and they watch. People are in positions for a reason.”