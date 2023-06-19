Patriots Report: Patriots’ Jack Jones likely to be arraigned Tuesday after arrest at Logan Airport The Patriots cornerback was arrested on gun charges Friday at Logan Airport. Jack Jones AP Photo/Steven Senne

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will likely be arraigned on Tuesday, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

Jones was arrested at Logan Airport on Friday after officials said two firearms were found in his luggage. Bail has been set at $50,000.

A spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said courts are closed on Monday for Juneteenth, making it likely that Jones will be arranged on Tuesday.

Police told the Globe that Jones is facing two counts of the following charges: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones, a 2022 fourth-round pick, played in 13 games as a rookie last season. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback was suspended for two games for an undisclosed reason.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Jones was “working his way back in there” during OTAs. He also attended the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp last week.

Since Jones’s arrest, an old tweet has surfaced of Jones criticizing Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for posing with guns during an Instagram Live video. Jones called Morant “dumb” and told him to “put them guns down.” Morant was recently suspended for 25 games, which is more than a quarter of the NBA’s season.

Jones began his college career at USC, where he was dismissed after two seasons due to academic issues.

Shortly after his dismissal, Jones was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Jones reached a plea agreement that allowed the charges to be reduced and him to spend 45 days on house arrest.

Jones later spent a year at Moorpark College before transferring to Arizona State University. He didn’t miss a single game during his first season at ASU, but was suspended indefinitely in 2020 for conduct reasons. He played in 11 games in 2021 before being selected by the Patriots in 2022.