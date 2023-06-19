Patriots Matthew Judon tweets support for Jack Jones following Patriots cornerback’s arrest “Don’t let someone’s low light be [your] own high light." Matthew Judon tweeted in support of Jack Jones on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

It didn’t take long after Jack Jones’ arrest on gun charges Friday night for a particular tweet from the Patriots cornerback to resurface.

Jones was arrested at Logan Airport on Friday after officials said two firearms were found in his luggage. Just a month earlier, Jones tweeted his frustration at Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for brandishing a gun in a social-media video for the second time in three months.

“@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” Jones tweeted. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..”

The ill-timed tweet in relation to Jones’ current legal troubles has not been lost on many fans and writers, who have harped on the irony of Jones’ criticism of Morant.

NFL Twitter personality Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday about how Jones’ tweet directed at Morant “didn’t age well” for the Patriots defensive back, prompting a response from Jones’ teammate, Matthew Judon.

“Don’t let someone’s low light be [your] own high light,” Judon tweeted Monday morning in response to Kleiman. “We [hope] this turns out better for the kid.”

Despite Judon’s defense of his teammate, Jones is in a troubling legal spot following Friday’s arrest.

Jones, who will reportedly be arraigned on Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court, had his bail set at $50,000 after getting booked at the State Police’s Logan Airport barracks.

Police told The Globe that Jones is facing two counts of the following charges: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

“If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, told The Globe.