Patriots Gillette Stadium to open a unique on-field beer hall in September The new Celebration Beer Hall will "provide a unique field-level game day experience." Fans in the Celebration Beer Hall at Gillette Stadium will be able to watch the Patriots walk onto the field. Kraft Sports Group

Fans will be able to get closer to the game than ever before at Gillette Stadium thanks to the upcoming stadium addition.

Celebration Beer Hall, a collaboration between the Kraft Sports Group and Anheuser-Busch, produced a new 6,000 square foot space that will be completed before the start of the NFL regular season in September.

Fans at Patriots games can purchase season-long access to the space, while the Revolution will sell tickets to it on a per-game basis.

According to the Kraft Sports Group, “memberships will feature all-inclusive food, Anheuser Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways and special guest appearances.”

Once inside the space, fans will have access to a 375-square foot oval bar in the center.

No matter which side of the bar fans are on, they’ll have a view unlike anywhere else in the stadium.

On one side, fans can watch Patriots and Revolution players walk from their locker room to the field. In some instances a lucky fan may be able to take a picture with a passing player.

On the other side fans can look out onto the field just a couple dozen yards from the North end zone.

If fans want an even closer view of the game or just want some fresh air away from the bar, they can venture to the 2,000 square foot outdoor patio.

When there isn’t an event at the stadium, the Celebration Beer Hall will be available to host private social events.

According to Kraft Sports Group, the space will be able to hold between 200-300 guests for those social events.