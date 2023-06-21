Patriots Report: Former Patriots star Willie McGinest sued for allegedly punching man in 2021 This marks the second time this year that McGinest is facing charges for his alleged role in a fight in California. Willie McGinest is reportedly in legal trouble once again. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New England Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest is reportedly in legal trouble once again.

According to TMZ Sports, McGinest is being sued for allegedly punching a man at a California gym back in 2021.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff, Andrew Cortez, was using the bench press at 24 Hour Fitness in Long Beach when someone took one of his plates. When Cortez told the individual that he wasn’t done with the plates, he alleges that McGinest intervened and told him, “The [expletive] you mean?”

Cortez then alleges that McGinest punched him in the face, with three other men then getting involved and punching him in the head and back “30 to 40 times”. Cortez says he is still suffering from emotional distress from the incident and is still recovering from the injuries. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

This marks the second time this year that McGinest has been sued for his alleged role in a fight in California.

Back in March, The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges against McGinest.

According to another report from TMZ, McGinest is facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The charges stem from a December 2022 incident at a Los Angeles restaurant, with a video later surfacing of McGinest and several other individuals attacking a man at the restaurant.

McGinest was seen on the video allegedly punching the man multiple times and eventually hitting him in the head with a bottle. McGinest was arrested later that month.

Video: NFL Network analyst and #Patriots 3-time Super Bowl Champion Willie McGinest was arrested for attacking a man and bashing his head with a bottle, via TMZpic.twitter.com/I1RbGUK5jj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022

Front Office Sports later reported in March that the NFL Network was parting ways with McGinest as a result of his role in the 2022 altercation.

Following his arrest, McGinest apologized for his actions during the brawl.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said in his statement. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”