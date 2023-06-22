Patriots Patriots reportedly have presented a contract offer to DeAndre Hopkins "He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision with what he wants to do.” DeAndre Hopkins is still mulling his options in free agency. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

As DeAndre Hopkins continues to mull his options in free agency, the star wide receiver reportedly has two contract offers already on the table from the Patriots and Titans.

Even though the 31-year-old wideout visited both Tennessee and New England earlier this month, he left both franchises without inking a contract.

But according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, both teams have offers in place if Hopkins does opt to make a decision in the coming weeks.

“His sales job continues trying to get more teams interested at this point, because right now, we know that there are only two teams that have had DeAndre Hopkins come to their facility,” Russini said on ESPN’s NFL Live on Thursday morning. “I was told by sources close to the situation that Hopkins is going over some of the offers from both of those teams, the Titans and the Patriots. He’s mulling over and trying to come up with a decision with what he wants to do.”

Hopkins visited the Patriots for two days at Gillette Stadium last week, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting that the All-Pro talent “gave the impression he’s certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England.”

But that doesn’t mean that Hopkins is in any rush to sign on the dotted line right now.

“It’s been a flat market. It doesn’t sound like he’s in any rush to [sign] a deal,” Adam Schefter explained during an “NFL Live” segment last week. “You don’t have to sign in the middle of June when you can wait until right before training camp.

“For all we know, some team suffers an injury, some team loses a receiver, the dynamics change and shift, and there could be more leverage at some point in time for DeAndre Hopkins,” Schefter added. “So he can listen to Tennessee, he can listen to New England, he can see what they’re offering, but there’s no rush. He can wait until a firmer offer from another team materializes. Doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush to do anything right now.”

Russini echoed a similar sentiment. Even though Hopkins has only visited with New England and Tennessee, other potential suitors could come calling once training camp commences in late July, especially if injuries impact receiving corps.

“I was told to be very patient here,” Russini said of Hopkins’ timeline. “This isn’t something that’s going to go down in the next 24 or 48 hours. It’s going to take some time for DeAndre Hopkins to come up with his final decision of where he wants to play.”