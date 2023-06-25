Patriots Dalvin Cook seems interested in joining the Patriots based on social media activity The four-time Pro Bowl running back had some interesting activity on Twitter over the weekend that caught the eyes of Patriots fans. Dalvin Cook was active on social media over the weekend. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

If Dalvin Cook’s Twitter page is to be believed, the Pro Bowl running back appears to have at least some interest in joining the Patriots.

Over the weekend, Cook was active on Twitter either retweeting or liking posts that linked him to the Patriots. First, he retweeted a clip of former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi saying that New England would be a good fit for Cook and that the team needs him from the “Pat McAfee Show” account.

Cook didn’t stop there. He also liked a pair of tweets discussing him joining the Patriots, including one tweet that read, “Dalvin Cook, you are a #Patriot” with a clip of scoring an 81-yard touchdown against the Bills last season.

Whether the interest between Cook and the Patriots is mutual remains to be seen. Cook is drawing “significant interest” on the free-agent market weeks after he was cut by the Vikings, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday. Fowler mentioned the Patriots as a possible suitor for Cook when listing teams that could vie for his services.

In the clip Cook retweeted, Lombardi actually made the case for the Patriots to sign Cook over All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who the team hosted for a visit earlier in June. Lombardi believes that the Patriots’ running back depth is thin at the moment, which could lead them to sign Cook.

“[Rhamondre] Stevenson is a great player. There’s no question, but without Stevenson, if he goes down it’s Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris,” Lombardi argued. “They need another [running] back back there, and I think Cook is one of those really good change of pace, catch a screen, go a long way. I think he’ll make a huge difference for the Patriots offense with Stevenson.”

However, not everyone thinks that the Patriots will or should pursue Cook. Former Patriots running back James White told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he’d be surprised if his old employer made a move to get Cook unless something happened to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Dalvin Cook liked this tweet 👀



Should he sign with the Patriots? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Y5XHanj3wJ — PFF (@PFF) June 25, 2023

The Patriots aren’t the only team that Cook has shown interest in joining either based on his Twitter account. The running back has liked tweets about him joining the Dolphins and Jets in recent days. In fact, teams believe that Cook wants to play in Miami, particularly, according to Fowler.

If the Patriots opted to pursue Cook and sign him, he would instantly become their most decorated player on the offensive side of the ball. The 27-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler, earning the nod in each of the last four seasons as he’s rushed for at least 1,100 yards in every year during that stretch. He rushed for 1,173 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and eight touchdowns in 2022 before the Vikings released him for a salary-related reason.