Patriots Patriots reportedly ‘sound like the leaders’ to land DeAndre Hopkins ESPN correspondent Sal Paolantonio thinks New England would be a perfect fit DeAndre Hopkins. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Patriots are still in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins, but the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are “lurking”, according to ESPN national correspondent Sal Paolantonio.

Paolantonio made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, J-Will and Max.

“I believe so. There’s mutual interest,” Paolantonio said. “Bill Belichick likes DeAndre Hopkins, likes his game, and DeAndre Hopkins likes the situation in New England, knows Bill O’Brien. It’s a perfect fit at a time when they need a wide receiver that can get separation. They need somebody like that.”

Hopkins visited the Patriots earlier this month in Foxborough.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels wrote that Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots was “positive on both sides.” There’s “optimism” that the Patriots can reach a deal with Hopkins, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Hopkins is “no rush” to sign with a team according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who noted Hopkins’ decision may come closer to training camp in July. Hopkins also visited the Tennessee Titans.