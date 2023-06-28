Patriots Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, who played at UMass, reportedly facing yearlong gambling suspension Rodgers acknowledged that he made "mistakes" and is expected to serve a lengthy suspension. Isaiah Rodgers AP Photo/Charles Krupa,

Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is among a “handful” of NFL players who are expected to be suspended for the entire 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers, who starred at UMass before being drafted by the Colts in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is accused of violating the league’s gambling policy. He is the subject of a league investigation.

Rodgers addressed reports of his involvement on Twitter earlier this month.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers wrote. “I know I have made mistakes and am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I’ve let down people that I care about.”

Rodgers apologized for the “mistakes” and said he plans on working hard to rectify them.

The NFL plans on reinforcing its gambling policy to players, ESPN reports.

Five NFL players have been suspended for gambling recently, with three receiving indefinite suspensions for betting on NFL games. The other two participated in mobile betting at a team facility.

Rodgers, who ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, is known for his speed. He’s a cornerback/kick returner for the Colts. He set the UMass records for single-season and career kick return yards.