Report: DeVante Parker signs new three-year deal with Patriots worth up to $33 million

DeVante Parker reeled in three touchdowns in his first season with New England. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Patriots reportedly signed a boundary receiver to a new contract on Wednesday evening.

And no, it’s not DeAndre Hopkins.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots and receiver DeVante Parker have agreed to a new three-year contract worth up to $33 million. The deal includes $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses.

Parker was set to head into the final year of his current contract, with the 30-year-old wideout expected to earn a $5.7 million base salary.

Acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Dolphins back in April 2022, Parker played in 13 games in his first season in Foxborough. The 6-foot-3 receiver reeled in 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns.

What a healthy DeVante Parker brings to the #Patriots: pic.twitter.com/fQUDWXNoRW — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 28, 2023

Parker impressed during OTAs and minicamp sessions earlier this month, using his frame to reel in tough catches in coverage. If he remains healthy, Parker’s ability to play on the outside and snatch up 50/50 balls should give New England a much-needed dynamic on offense.

Parker’s new deal also adds some clarity to his future in Foxboro. With the Patriots still waiting for a decision on free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins, Parker was viewed as a potential roster cut if Hopkins signed on the dotted line.

Parker’s new deal doesn’t rule out Hopkins eventually joining the Patriots, especially if the contract creates more cap space. But the Patriots do have a deep receiver corps currently locked down beyond this season.

Along with Parker, both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are signed through 2025. Kendrick Bourne is set to enter the final year of his current contract in New England.