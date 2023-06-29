Patriots Patriots reportedly sign LB Ja’Whaun Bentley to 2-year contract extension Bentley has emerged as a stout presence in the middle of New England’s defense over the last few seasons. Bentley has served as a defensive captain for the last two years. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Just a day after the Patriots reportedly handed out a new deal to wide receiver DeVante Parker, New England is reportedly signing defensive captain Ja’Whaun Bentley to a two-year contract extension.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news of Bentley’s extension, which will keep him in Foxborough through the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old linebacker can earn a maximum of $18.75 million with his new deal, including $9 million that is fully guaranteed. He was already under contract in 2023 and was set to earn up to $4.25 million between base salary, bonuses and incentives.

A fifth-round pick in 2018 out of Perdue, Bentley has emerged as a stout presence in the middle of New England’s defense over the last few seasons.

Pro Football Focus ranked Bentley as the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL in 2022, with the hard-hitting veteran setting career-highs with 125 tackles and three sacks. He also tied his previous best marks with five tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception.

“You saw the season that he put together last year,” Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said of Bentley in April, as noted by Mike Reiss. “He is very smart, knows the entire defense. He’s fast, big, strong at the point of attack. He’s just a great player. … With the loss of Devin, it’s going to take multiple people, but what I will say is that Bentley will be a huge cornerstone to that rebuild.”

Fellow veteran Adrian Phillips expressed his approval over Bentley’s reported new deal on Thursday afternoon.

Despite reportedly doling out two new contracts over the last two days, both Parker and Bentley’s deals will help clear some additional cap space for the Patriots. New England remains in the chase to try and sign free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins.