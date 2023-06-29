Patriots Rob Gronkowski says Baby Gronk’s dad reached out ‘500 times,’ has gone too far "It’s to a point where it’s awkward. It's too far." AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

There’s a 10-year-old whose father named him “Madden” and has also nicknamed him “Baby Gronk” after former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

Jake San Miguel told The Athletic that he markets his son with a goal of building a money-making platform that will make the child a millionaire by the time he graduates high school.

Baby Gronk now has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media after posting football highlights, pictures with celebrities, and photos on college campuses wearing jerseys from Power-5 programs.

But, the real Gronk is not amused.

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’” Gronkowski told Barstool. “‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’ The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

Advertisement:

The four-time Super Bowl champ told Barstool Sports that he plans to send a cease and desist letter to San Miguel.

“It’s to a point where it’s awkward,” Gronkowski said. “It’s too far.”

“It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far.”



Gronk speaks out on Baby Gronk@BussinWTB Vlog from TE University presented by @TwistedTea: https://t.co/gMbn8BMXDu pic.twitter.com/M6GJk87KVf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2023