Patriots Ryan Mallett’s girlfriend posts emotional message after drowning death: ‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you’ "Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are." Ryan Mallett. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

Madison Carter — the girlfriend of former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett, who drowned in Florida last week — made a Facebook post Sunday evening mourning his loss and reflecting on their time together.

“How do I even find the words,” Carter wrote. “I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don’t think I will ever understand why this happened. I’m so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried.”

Carter is a medical student at Arkansas State. She said she and Mallett were planning a future together before he died.

“I can never thank you enough for loving me the way that you did,” Carter wrote. “In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life. You loved me fiercely and unapologetically. We were planning our future.

“We were just getting started,” she continued. “I’m sure some think we’re crazy for feeling the way we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first too. But you helped me understand that when two souls connect the way ours did, love has no set timeline.”

Mallett drowned at a beach in Destin, Florida last week after struggling to return to shore. Mallet was not breathing when he was pulled out of the water, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Riptides were not a factor in Mallett’s death, the sheriff’s office said. The beach was under a “yellow flag” advisory at the time, which means swim with caution.

A bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office shows an officer running towards the water before being informed that Mallett had been placed on a board.

Tributes from former teammates, coaches, and fans poured in upon the news of Mallett’s death. He spent three seasons with the Patriots after being drafted by the team in 2011.

Mallett spent his time in New England backing up Tom Brady, who wrote that “we lost a great man” upon hearing of Mallett’s death. Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks wrote that he lost a best friend.

“Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you were about the game of football,” Carter wrote. “Those of us who were lucky enough to know your heart know that it was even bigger than your larger-than-life personality and stature. Nothing was ever about you, it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say ‘there are so many good people in this world,’ and that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good.”

Mallett, 35, last played in the NFL in 2017, with the Baltimore Ravens. He had since returned to coach high school football in Arkansas, where he had been a star quarterback for the University of Arkansas.

“Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are,” Carter wrote. “By myself, your amazing family, your friends, your teammates, your students, and countless others. I don’t know how I’ll ever get past this. But I’m so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again.”