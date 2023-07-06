Patriots DeAndre Hopkins wishes someone warned him about ordering clam chowder in Boston Hopkins, who doesn't eat pork, wasn't aware that some restaurants put bacon in clam chowder. DeAndre Hopkins AP Photo/Gary McCullough

DeAndre Hopkins accidentally ate pork for the first time in eight years after ordering clam chowder in Boston, according to a post from his verified account on Threads, a new social media app launched by Instagram.

“Somebody should’ve told me it’s bacon chowder,” Hopkins wrote, adding a vomiting emoji.

Hopkins visited the Patriots last month. It’s unclear whether he was referencing that visit or if he’s made another trip to Boston since. The Threads post is from Thursday afternoon.

Hopkins is an investor and ambassador for Beyond Meat, a company that makes plant-based substitutions for meat. According to a post on the company’s website, Hopkins said that switching to a plant-forward diet has changed his life and contributed to some of the “best seasons I’ve ever had.”

One of the top receivers in the NFL free agent market, Hopkins has drawn interest from several teams, including the Patriots. Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots reportedly went well, leaving optimism on both sides that a deal could be reached. Hopkins is also reportedly in no rush to sign a contract.

If Hopkins does end up signing with the Patriots, he’ll now be aware that clam chowder sometimes has bacon in it.