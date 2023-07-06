Patriots Devin McCourty posted a photo with Tom Brady and Mac Jones The former Patriots safety has been busy since retiring earlier in 2023. Tom Brady and Mac Jones during the Patriots-Buccaneers game in 2021. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

While it was technically a meeting of Patriots quarterbacks past and present, for Devin McCourty, it was simply a quick photo with two former teammates.

McCourty, the recently retired Patriots safety (heading towards a job as an NFL analyst this fall), shared an interesting photo on his Instagram amid a post marking his offseason activities.

In the foreground is a smiling McCourty, with Tom Brady and Mac Jones smiling behind him:

“Them: Devin what have you been doing since you retired?,” McCourty captioned. “Me: Living life!”

Included in the post is an additional photo of McCourty with several other former Patriots at the team’s facility during minicamp, including James White and Aaron Dobson.

Advertisement:

Exactly when and where the Brady-Jones picture is from is unclear, though McCourty’s caption suggests that it’s from earlier in 2023.

The two quarterbacks have met before. Following the Patriots-Buccaneers game in 2021, Brady and Jones spoke on the field.