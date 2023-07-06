Devin McCourty posted a photo with Tom Brady and Mac Jones

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
While it was technically a meeting of Patriots quarterbacks past and present, for Devin McCourty, it was simply a quick photo with two former teammates.
McCourty, the recently retired Patriots safety (heading towards a job as an NFL analyst this fall), shared an interesting photo on his Instagram amid a post marking his offseason activities.
In the foreground is a smiling McCourty, with Tom Brady and Mac Jones smiling behind him:
“Them: Devin what have you been doing since you retired?,” McCourty captioned. “Me: Living life!”
Included in the post is an additional photo of McCourty with several other former Patriots at the team’s facility during minicamp, including James White and Aaron Dobson.
Exactly when and where the Brady-Jones picture is from is unclear, though McCourty’s caption suggests that it’s from earlier in 2023.
The two quarterbacks have met before. Following the Patriots-Buccaneers game in 2021, Brady and Jones spoke on the field.
