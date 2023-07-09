Patriots Titans have reportedly been ‘more aggressive’ than Patriots in DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes The Patriots and Titans are the only two teams that Hopkins has visited so far. DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for over a month. Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Patriots are still in the hunt to sign DeAndre Hopkins, but there might be a team that wants him more than they do.

The Tennessee Titans have been “more aggressive” than the Patriots in their respective pursuits of Hopkins, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported in his Sunday notes column. However, Hopkins isn’t in a rush to sign with a team just yet, as he waits to see if another team will enter the sweepstakes to help his market, Reiss added.

As of Sunday, Hopkins has only visited two teams since he became a free agent in late May, the Patriots and Titans. He made the voyage to Tennessee first before trekking up to New England in the same week in the middle of June.

Since then, there haven’t been too many updates on the Hopkins front. There haven’t been any reports of him possibly taking any visits with other teams nor have there been any reports of what the Patriots and Titans have offered him. The Patriots have remained “hopeful” that they can land the All-Pro receiver, multiple reports have indicated since his visit to Foxborough.

If Hopkins’s decision is driven by money, the Patriots also sit in a good spot to offer a heftier contract if they desire. New England has nearly $17 million in cap space after it gave extensions to DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley in recent weeks. Tennesse has a little more than $8 million in cap room, via OverTheCap.

The other team that seems to be looming in the mix for Hopkins is the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champs have kept in contact with Hopkins and remain interested in him, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently reported. The Chiefs were one of two teams that Hopkins reportedly met with prior to his release from the Cardinals as they and the Bills had interest in trading for him.

The Chiefs have less than $1 million in cap space though they can clear up a good amount of cap room if they’re able to extend star defensive tackle Chris Jones.