See renderings of revamped Gillette Stadium, including new lighthouse and video board

Gillette Stadium officials released a series of new renderings depicting a revamped north end zone on Tuesday.
Among the improvements are a 22-story lighthouse, the largest curved outdoor scoreboard at a sports stadium in the country, and a new Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall.
Construction work on the renovations began last January. The work is expected to be done by early September, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to open the renovated parts of the stadium for the New England Patriots regular season home game on September 10 where we will welcome our Season Ticket Members into a space that was carefully redesigned with the fan experience in mind,” said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “We also look forward to providing an upgraded experience for New England Revolution fans and the many others that will visit the stadium for future concerts and events.”
Fans who pay for access to the beer hall will be able to see Patriots and Revolution players as they walk out of the locker room. It includes 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space, with another 4,000 square feet inside.
The lighthouse will be 218 feet tall and will feature 360-degree views of the Boston and Providence skylines. It will be open to visitors year-round, the release said.
An expanded Enel Plaza and grand staircase highlight a remodeled entrance to the stadium.
The Patriots have also announced an expanded Row of Honor, and lower concourse renovations that will include three glass-enclosed markets, self-pouring beer stations, and a Guest Services center among other amenities.
See photo renderings below.
