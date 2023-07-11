Patriots See renderings of revamped Gillette Stadium, including new lighthouse and video board The home of the Patriots and Revolution will have a different look and plenty of new features this fall. Rendering of Gillette Stadium Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

Gillette Stadium officials released a series of new renderings depicting a revamped north end zone on Tuesday.

Among the improvements are a 22-story lighthouse, the largest curved outdoor scoreboard at a sports stadium in the country, and a new Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall.

Construction work on the renovations began last January. The work is expected to be done by early September, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to open the renovated parts of the stadium for the New England Patriots regular season home game on September 10 where we will welcome our Season Ticket Members into a space that was carefully redesigned with the fan experience in mind,” said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “We also look forward to providing an upgraded experience for New England Revolution fans and the many others that will visit the stadium for future concerts and events.”

Fans who pay for access to the beer hall will be able to see Patriots and Revolution players as they walk out of the locker room. It includes 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space, with another 4,000 square feet inside.

The lighthouse will be 218 feet tall and will feature 360-degree views of the Boston and Providence skylines. It will be open to visitors year-round, the release said.

An expanded Enel Plaza and grand staircase highlight a remodeled entrance to the stadium.

The Patriots have also announced an expanded Row of Honor, and lower concourse renovations that will include three glass-enclosed markets, self-pouring beer stations, and a Guest Services center among other amenities.

See photo renderings below.

An exterior view of Gillette Stadium, featuring the new 218-foot lighthouse. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

A view of the reimagined Enel Plaza and grand staircase leading to the stadium. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

A rendering of Patriots players walking past the new Celebration Beer Hall before a game. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium’s new outdoor curved video board is the largest of its kind in the nation. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

A view from the outdoor patio of the Celebration Beer Hall. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

The interior of the new G-P Atrium, which features 50,000 square feet of a glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function space that bridges the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technologies Suite levels. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

The serving area of the new G-P Atrium. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

Balcony view of the G-P Atrium. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

The interior of the lighthouse. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

A side view of the expanded Row of Honor. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

Marketplace areas in the Main Concourse. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

Interior areas in the Main Concourse. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

Interior of G-P Atrium. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.

View from the top of the lighthouse. Photo: Courtesy of Gillette Stadium.