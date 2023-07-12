Patriots Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame The 82-year-old Patriots owner is one of 29 semifinalists who will advance to the next round of consideration. Robert Kraft Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Robert Kraft has a shot at getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.

The 82-year-old Patriots owner is one of 29 semifinalists who will advance to the next round of consideration, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday afternoon.

The other semifinalists are: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Later this month the list will be trimmed to 12. On August 15, it will be down to one or two finalists who will be put to a vote. Kraft would need at least an 80 percent affirmative vote to get into the hall.

Official Art McNally was the selection for the contributor category last year.

Kraft, who bought the Patriots in 1994, is a six-time Super Bowl champion. The Patriots, who are tied for the most Super Bowl championships among individual franchises, have never won a title without Kraft at the helm.

There is one active owner in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys was enshrined in 2017.

The most recent Patriot to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was Richard Seymour last year. He’s one of 10 Patriots players who are in.