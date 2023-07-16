Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson noticeably left off ESPN’s top 10 running backs list entering 2023 season The Patriots running back received honorable mention status in a poll that was voted by over 80 people in the league. Rhamondre Stevenson will look to have an even bigger season in 2023. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Rhamondre Stevenson had a breakout campaign in 2022, but it wasn’t enough to make at least one top 10 running backs list.

Stevenson was left off ESPN’s top 10 running backs list and received honorable mention status instead. The poll isn’t voted by ESPN personalities, though. Rather, it’s voted by executives, coaches, and scouts around the league, with 80-plus people casting ballots for the top 10 players at each respective position.

“He’s sneaky fast but not explosive,” an AFC scout told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He can run. Reminds me of Natrone Means a little bit — big, good feet, strong, solid grind-it-out player that will wear you down.”

Stevenson was one of the best running backs in the league last season in terms of all-around yardage. While he was 12th in rushing yards among all running backs with 1,040, he was eighth in total yardage for all running backs with 1,461 total yards. Only six players in the top 10 list rushed for more yards than Stevenson and the seven players that had more total yardage than him all made the top 10.

In addition to total yardage, Stevenson was fourth among all running backs last season in receptions, recording 69, which was also a team-high. He ran the ball efficiently, gaining five yards per carry. Only Nick Chubb (5.1), Travis Etienne (5.1), Aaron Jones (5.3), and Tony Pollard (5.2) rushed for more yards per carry among the 15 running backs that rushed for 1,000 yards last season.

Stevenson isn’t alone among Patriots players left off ESPN’s top 10 list. Matthew Judon is the only Patriots player to be voted into the top 10 at his respective position so far in ESPN’s series, eighth among all edge rushers. Safety Kyle Dugger, tight end Hunter Henry, and guard Michael Onwenu were all named honorable mentions for their positions (Onwenu’s included all guards and centers). Mike Gesicki was among those that received votes for tight ends, too.

Stevenson could end up on the top 10 list next year. Four of the running backs on ESPN’s list this season were on the outside looking in last year.

As long as he stays healthy, Stevenson should have plenty of opportunities to prove his talent. Damien Harris’s departure to the Buffalo Bills will make Stevenson the clear-cut top running back, something that’s been rare during Bill Belichick’s prior 23 seasons with the Patriots. Because of that, a few people are expecting an even bigger season for him in 2023.