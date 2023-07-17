Patriots Patriots are the betting favorites to land free-agent RB Dalvin Cook Is New England targeting the Pro Bowl RB? Dalvin Cook. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Patriots whiffed on their reported pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans are expected to sign him to a two-year, $26 million deal according to multiple reports.

But, there is another multi-time Pro Bowler whom oddsmakers say has a decent shot at landing in New England.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are the favorites to sign free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Vikings last month.

The Patriots are +150, with the Jets in second at +400, followed by the Cowboys and Raiders tied at +1500.

The Patriots struggled offensively last year, and the passing game was a big reason why. Adding Hopkins as a high-profile weapon to help Mac Jones seemed to make a lot of sense.

Advertisement:

But, the Patriots’ offer to Hopkins wasn’t even in the “same ballpark” as what Hopkins was looking for, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Pairing Cook, who has made the last four Pro Bowls, with Rhamondre Stevenson could give the Patriots a formidable tandem in the running game.

But it remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick would shell out that kind of cash for a running back, especially when New England already has Stevenson.

The Patriots have about $16 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. Cook was entering the fourth year of a 5-year, $63 million deal when he was released by Minnesota.