Patriots Jack Jones slams Ja Morant comparisons:’Me and Ja not the same’ "I’ll never argue wit nerds. Me and ja not the same.." Jack Jones. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Both Patriots cornerback Jack Jones and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made headlines recently for incidents involving guns.

Jones was arrested at Logan Airport last month after TSA officials said they found a pair of guns in his carry-on luggage.

The NBA suspended Morant for 25 games after he repeatedly posed with guns on his social media accounts.

Jones tweeted about the comparisons being made between the two on Tuesday.

“Y’all twitters birds,” Jones wrote. “I’ll never argue wit nerds.. me and ja not the same..”

Jones, who pleaded not guilty and posted bail on June 20, has a court date on Aug. 18, the day before the Patriots are scheduled to play a preseason game in Green Bay.

Advertisement:

Jones’ lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, said that Jones was unaware the firearms were in his luggage. She claimed that the local media and social media narratives were unjustly labeling Jones as a thug.

About a month before his arrest, Jones called Morant dumb for flashing guns on IG Live and told the Grizzlies star to put the guns down.

“@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up,” Jones tweeted. “Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.”

Jones participated in OTAs and mandatory minicamp before his arrest. The Patriots open training camp next week.