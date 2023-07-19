Patriots Leonard Fournette reportedly working out for Patriots Fournette, who was a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win alongside Tom Brady, is currently a free agent. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) looks to get past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The Patriots could be looking to add a former first-round pick running back to the team’s roster ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Buccaneers in March, is conducting a workout for the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources.



Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

The 28-year-old running back was part of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV championship, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 win over the Chiefs (won alongside former Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski).

Fournette was originally drafted by the Jaguars, who selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2017 out of LSU. He has 4,478 career rushing yards in six NFL seasons, averaging four yards per carry.

It’s not Fournette’s first Patriots free agent visit. He also made the trip in 2022 before opting to return to Tampa Bay after Brady’s decision to quickly walk back his initial retirement.

After Tom Brady unretired, he hit up Leonard Fournette, who was visiting the Patriots the following week. Brady said, “Man, what your ass doing up there?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4y2mtpR27L — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 7, 2022

The Patriots head into the 2023 season with Rhamondre Stevenson as the team’s established starter at running back. Behind the 25-year-old Stevenson, New England’s depth chart includes Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr., and J.J. Taylor.