Leonard Fournette reportedly working out for Patriots

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots could be looking to add a former first-round pick running back to the team’s roster ahead of the start of training camp next week.
Leonard Fournette, who was released by the Buccaneers in March, is conducting a workout for the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The 28-year-old running back was part of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV championship, rushing for 89 yards and a touchdown in the 31-9 win over the Chiefs (won alongside former Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski).
Fournette was originally drafted by the Jaguars, who selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2017 out of LSU. He has 4,478 career rushing yards in six NFL seasons, averaging four yards per carry.
It’s not Fournette’s first Patriots free agent visit. He also made the trip in 2022 before opting to return to Tampa Bay after Brady’s decision to quickly walk back his initial retirement.
The Patriots head into the 2023 season with Rhamondre Stevenson as the team’s established starter at running back. Behind the 25-year-old Stevenson, New England’s depth chart includes Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr., and J.J. Taylor.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.