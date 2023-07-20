Patriots Devin McCourty believes rookie Marte Mapu can ‘realistically’ get playing time at safety "Realistically, he can be out there at safety for this team, which is impressive" Marte Mapu Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Devin McCourty’s retirement left a hole for the Patriots to fill in their secondary.

Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers are both expected to be a big part of the Patriots’ plan at safety. Jalen Mills has indicated he’s open to playing some safety as well.

But, there’s also a rookie who McCourty thinks could jump into the mix. Third-round pick Marte Mapu.

“From watching him play football, it looks like he can do it. …” McCourty told Henry McKenna of Fox Sports. “Realistically, he can be out there at safety for this team, which is impressive,” McCourty said.

Mapu is listed as a linebacker, but has the athleticism at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds to play safety.

“I think it goes into the evolution of the game when you talk about guys being able to play multiple positions … ” Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips said of Mapu during OTAs. “Seeing him out there on the field, it all looks comfortable for him. It looks like stuff that he’s seen before,” said Phillips.

McKenna reports that McCourty had a conversation with Mapu that lasted almost 45 minutes.

“We were getting into actually playing in a position and doing different things, which to me shows that he’s fully invested in what he’s learning,” McCourty said. “I’m looking forward to being able to kind of help him throughout the season on different things that he sees and wants to discuss. I told him I’m definitely willing to help him out.”

Mapu, who was a First-Team FCS All-American at Sacramento State last season, primarily played safety in college. He made 76 tackles in 13 games.

“I feel like I’ve played everywhere [since I was a kid],” Mapu said. “I had my hand in the dirt and everything. I think I’ve played everything.”

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said Mapu runs like a free safety, but stands more like a linebacker or edge rusher.

“And so with [Mapu], when he comes out here, when he puts on those pads, he’s going to have to show it,” Judon said. “It’s easy to do it in shorts and shirts. But I think he has an ability and a uniqueness to be a really good player.”