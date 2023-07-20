Patriots ‘Just disrespectful’: Fans are not happy with Rhamondre Stevenson’s Madden ranking Stevenson is rated 80 overall, lower than Bijan Robinson, who hasn't played an NFL snap yet. Rhamondre Stevenson Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The latest edition of Madden isn’t scheduled to release until next month, but it already has drawn criticism from supporters of Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson is rated 80 overall in the game, according to EA.com. Fans have been posting their opinions on why his ranking is too low.

There were only 12 running backs in the league who had more rushing yards than Stevenson last year. Yet, there are at least two dozen running backs rated higher than him in the video game.

Stevenson is ranked the lowest out of all running backs who topped 1,000 yards last season.

Atlanta rookie Bijan Robinson, who has yet to take an NFL snap, is rated higher than Stevenson. Joe Mixon, who had 221 fewer yards than Stevenson on the exact same amount of carries is an 87. Stevenson is only rated one point higher than former backfield-mate Damien Harris.

Advertisement:

Stevenson is expected to play a key role in the Patriots’ offense. New England has reportedly worked out Leonard Fournette and shown interest in Dalvin Cook, but as of right now Stevenson is the clear-cut No. 1 option at running back for the Patriots.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction.

Just getting to this now…



Rhamondre Stevenson being the 28th (!!) ranked running back in Madden 24 is criminal. A fireable offense.



Do better @EAMaddenNFL. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 20, 2023

That Rhamondre rating is just disrespectful https://t.co/dVuTjUXaSs — Justin Leger (@justinjleger) July 19, 2023

Rhamondre Stevenson's Madden 24 rating is blasphemous and disrespectful. That man rushed for 1,040 and had 421 receiving yards and was somehow rated lower than a rookie and multiple players that had far worse numbers. Make it make sense. — Jordy McElroy (@JordyMcElroy) July 19, 2023

THEY DO NOT WATCH FOOTBALL:



Madden 24 once again shows there extensive football knowledge by ranking free agent back Ezekiel Elliot over New England #Patriots star Rhamondre Stevenson.



Zeke: 83 overall, in 2022, 876 yards (3.8 average)



Stevenson: 80 overall, in 2022,

1,040… pic.twitter.com/ZbIsO9R9XM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 19, 2023

Just a list of some….interesting Madden RB ratings:



• Dalvin Cook: 91

• Cordarrelle Patterson: 85

• Jamaal Williams: 85

• Najee Harris: 83

• Rhamondre Stevenson: 80



I know it’s the same every year, but my god is this game an embarrassment to actual football. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) July 19, 2023

Madden ratings are horrible. They play favorites year after year. Rhamondre Stevenson had a better season than probably half this list at least, but is ranked much lower. WTF https://t.co/L0Rb1wEVxD — MacJones'sDog (@pats_mac) July 20, 2023