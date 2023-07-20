‘Just disrespectful’: Fans are not happy with Rhamondre Stevenson’s Madden ranking

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The latest edition of Madden isn’t scheduled to release until next month, but it already has drawn criticism from supporters of Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson is rated 80 overall in the game, according to EA.com. Fans have been posting their opinions on why his ranking is too low.
There were only 12 running backs in the league who had more rushing yards than Stevenson last year. Yet, there are at least two dozen running backs rated higher than him in the video game.
Stevenson is ranked the lowest out of all running backs who topped 1,000 yards last season.
Atlanta rookie Bijan Robinson, who has yet to take an NFL snap, is rated higher than Stevenson. Joe Mixon, who had 221 fewer yards than Stevenson on the exact same amount of carries is an 87. Stevenson is only rated one point higher than former backfield-mate Damien Harris.
Stevenson is expected to play a key role in the Patriots’ offense. New England has reportedly worked out Leonard Fournette and shown interest in Dalvin Cook, but as of right now Stevenson is the clear-cut No. 1 option at running back for the Patriots.
Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction.
