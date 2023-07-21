Patriots Tom Brady buys ownership stake in E1 championship series boat racing team According to E1's website, it is the first electric race boat championship series sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique. Tom Brady. Gary McCullough / AP, File

Tom Brady is joining the E1 electric boat race series as a team owner, E1 announced on Thursday.

According to E1’s website, it is the first electric race boat championship series sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique.

“It’s great to welcome Tom Brady to the UIM E1 World Championship,” Alejandro Agag, co-founder and chairman of UIM E1 World Championship, said. “Tom is a winner and will bring his incredible spirit to our races. Alongside Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, Sergio Perez and other big names that we will announce soon, he will be fighting for victory at every race. To have a personality like Tom is a huge boost for the UIM E1 World Championship.”

Brady, who played quarterback for the Patriots for nearly two decades, has purchased ownership stakes in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a professional pickle ball franchise in recent months.

“It is an incredible privilege to welcome a sporting legend to the UIM E1 World Championship,” Rodi Basso, co-founder & CEO of UIM E1 World Championship said. “But for Tom Brady, it’s not just about his sporting legacy and success, he wants to leave a positive impact and inspire the next generation which resonates so much with our DNA at the UIM E1 World Championship.

“Tom is also super enthusiastic about the design, technology, and performance behind our RaceBirds,” Basso continued. “But as important as racing is our commitment to sustainability and social impact, and Tom is very passionate about the planned Acceleration Festivals at our races, which will showcase start ups and developments in the clean tech industries everywhere we go. Tom is so aligned with our principles and vision for sport and impact.”

E1 is set to have a pre-season showcase in early September, followed by seven rounds of completion that will begin in early 2024.