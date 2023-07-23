Patriots NFL insider explains Patriots’ ‘cautious approach’ in contract talks with DeAndre Hopkins "The 'what ifs' were the deciding factor for both sides." DeAndre Hopkins opted to sign with the Titans last week. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The Patriots lost out on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes last week, with the All-Pro wideout signing a two-year deal with the Titans worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Considering both the reported interest between the Patriots and Hopkins, coupled with the veteran’s promising two-day visit to Foxboro last month, seeing the 31-year-old receiver put pen to paper on a deal with Tennessee was a tough look for New England.

But based on recent reports, it seems like a contract struck between the Patriots and Hopkins was never going to be realistic.

ESPN insider Mike Reiss echoed such a sentiment during his latest Patriots notebook on Sunday morning.

Advertisement:

“My biggest takeaway from receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreeing to join the Titans instead of the Patriots is that the ‘what ifs’ were the deciding factor for both sides,” Reiss wrote. “For Hopkins, too much of the Patriots’ offer was tied to incentives.

“And for the Patriots, the ‘what if’ of how Hopkins would fit into their program — and what it would look like if those incentives weren’t close to being reached — contributed to their more cautious approach.”

From Hopkins’ perspective, it seems rather evident that New England was not going to offer up the same financial incentive put forth by the Titans.

Without the appeal of playing for an elite signal caller (as was previously the case for years in New England with Tom Brady), Hopkins opted to go to the highest bidder.

“Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted last Sunday. “The good vibes between [New England] and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal.”

Advertisement:

As for the Patriots, the concern over whether or not Hopkins would fit in their program is a bit more of a head-scratcher. Of course, Bill Belichick might have full confidence in Bill O’Brien and his ability to turn around what was a stagnant New England offense in 2022.

Still, even if Mac Jones has a number of pass-catchers to turn to already on the roster in Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, and others, Hopkins likely offers the highest ceiling as a true No. 1 receiving threat.