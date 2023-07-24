Patriots Matthew Judon said he wants to stay with the Patriots ‘forever’ "I want to retire here, I’m very comfortable. I love it" Matthew Judon Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Heading into his third season with the Patriots, Matthew Judon said he feels comfortable here in New England and plans on being here a long time.

The four-time Pro Bowler told WBZ’s Dan Roche that he wants to retire as a Patriot.

In fact, he’s finding new hobbies in the area, such as glassblowing at Gather Glass in Rhode Island, where he talked to Roche.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” said Judon. “I’m finding stuff like this, just making it home and trying to be more of a part of the community, so honestly I never want to leave. That’s not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here, I’m very comfortable. I love it.”

Judon is coming off of his best season as a pro, playing in all 17 games for the Patriots, tying a career-high in tackles (60), and finishing fourth in the NFL in sacks (15.5). He’s also established himself as a veteran leader for New England’s defensive unit

The 30-year-old linebacker has two years left on the 4-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Patriots in 2021 after leaving Baltimore in free agency. He has the highest cap hit ($18.1 million) on the team according to Spotrac.

The Patriots are set to kick off training camp on Wednesday, when veterans are expected to report.

“When you come out there, just know that you’re there,” Judon said. “You’re not mentally on vacation no more. You are on the field. You are aware. You are conscious of what’s being asked of you and what’s needed to be done.”