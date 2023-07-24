Patriots 10 pressing questions facing the 2023 Patriots entering training camp The Patriots have plenty of question marks entering the 2023 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Mac Jones and Bill O'Brien will play key roles in a potential turnaround for the Patriots in 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

After a long offseason, Patriots training camp is finally upon us.

The 2023 Patriots are expected to report to the team facility at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, with the first open practice set for the following morning in Foxborough. Bill Belichick’s squad will hold training camp for close to two weeks before the slate of preseason games begins in August.

After a disappointing 2022 season marred with dysfunctional coaching and an ineffective offense, the 2023 Patriots are looking for a clean slate in a competitive AFC East field.

With plenty of new faces in place, this Patriots roster has loads of potential … and a ton of question marks.

Here are 10 questions facing New England on the eve of training camp:

1. Can Bill O’Brien revive Mac Jones and New England’s sputtering offense?

On paper, there’s a lot to like about this 2023 Patriots team.

They return an elite defense that should be further buoyed by an influx of young talent. There is intriguing personnel in place on the opposite side of the ball that should offer up higher returns with a clean slate in 2023.

But let’s face it. The chances of the 2023 Patriots punching their ticket to the playoffs likely hinge on whether or not Bill O’Brien can right the ship for a woefully inept offensive unit last season.

In 2021, a Patriots offense crafted by Josh McDaniels led to a Pro Bowl campaign from a rookie Mac Jones. But the QB’s sophomore season was nothing short of a disaster, with an ill-equipped coaching staff led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge further hampering the young signal caller’s growth.

The return of a seasoned coach and proven offensive play-caller in O’Brien offers hope that Jones can orchestrate a bounce-back campaign.

Even though it’s tough to glean much from minicamp and OTAs, the foundation of New England’s new-look offense was starting to be set during our limited looks in Foxborough back in June.

Whether it be plenty of two tight-end sets with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki or more play-action calls added to New England’s offensive scheme, O’Brien has to create a system in place that gets the best out of Jones in 2023.

Of course, plenty of responsibility also falls on Jones to execute in this new system, especially with Bailey Zappe waiting on the sidelines. New England can’t afford to let drives stall out in the red zone due to poor throws and bad reads from Jones.

Mac Jones interception 3 of 3 today pic.twitter.com/fBrrgXmwJw — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 8, 2023

2. Who emerges in a crowded receiver room?

The Patriots lost out on the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, with New England’s offer to the All-Pro wideout reportedly not in the same ballpark as the one he eventually accepted with the Titans.

If New England believes it has enough talent in place to surround Jones with capable receiving targets, it’s time for a crowded wideout grouping to prove it.

Barring any surprises (or injuries) in camp, expect Jones to rely heavily on his tight ends in Henry and Gesicki (who functions more as a big-bodied wideout than a traditional TE).

Mike Gesicki is one of the most linear players in the NFL



Explosive straight line. Explosive jumps. Vertical. Turns like a boat. Awful after the catch. And definitely not a TE



Has more wide snaps than inline (358 vs 166) over last 2 yrs, and obv way more slot than anything else pic.twitter.com/5qXenBIIfX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 17, 2023

DeVante Parker will likely serve as New England’s “X” receiver after inking a contract extension last month, while free-agent pickup JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely Jones’ new slot receiver if he can put a nagging knee injury in the rearview mirror.

In terms of remaining reps, a bulked-up and motivated Kendrick Bourne could be a difference-maker if he regains his 2021 form. Second-year pro Tyquan Thornton has game-changing speed and can give New England’s offensive unit a much-needed dynamic, but he needs to stay healthy.

Rookies like Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, Ed Lee and Malik Cunningham also project to be in the mix.

3. Can New England’s tackle position stand tall?

Even with talented right guard Mike Onewnu set to open camp on the PUP, the interior of New England’s offensive line should be an area of strength in 2023.

A healthy Onewnu, center David Andrews and second-year Cole Strange should negate plenty of pressure up the gut in front of Jones and Zappe. Rookies like Jake Matthews, Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow will further reinforce new O-line coach Adrian Klemm’s grouping.

The tackle position, however, is a different story.

Both Jones and Zappe were routinely knocked to the turf in 2022 due to some porous play on the outside from Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown. After a lackluster showing in his limited time at Patriots minicamp, a motivated Brown needs to anchor New England’s O-line at left tackle.

If he’s locked in, the 6-foot-8 Brown offers the highest upside when it comes to protecting Jones’ blind side. If he falters, New England’s offense might be grounded before it ever gets a chance to take off this summer.

But even if Brown bounces back under Klemm’s tutelage, the right tackle position is also a murky spot on the roster. New England signed veteran Riley Reiff in the offseason, but the 34-year-old was leapfrogged in the spring by other tackles like Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott.

Perhaps players like Anderson and McDermott have more to give and can shore up a vacancy if needed. Still, this current tackle grouping doesn’t exactly inspire much in terms of confidence, especially in wake of a disappointing 2022 campaign.

4. Who will back up Rhamondre Stevenson?

Rhamondre Stevenson was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dour 2022 season for New England’s offense.

But as last season started to wind down, it became clear that New England’s heavy usage of Stevenson exacted a heavy toll on the talented back.

Mac Jones ➡️ Rhamondre Stevenson➡️ Touchdown. One handed grab too 👀👀. pic.twitter.com/mNq7CWx6mL — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) November 6, 2022

With Damien Harris now in Buffalo and New England cutting James Robinson earlier this offseason, the Patriots need to find a suitable backup option behind Stevenson on the depth chart.

Second-year pros in Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong will look to make an impression over the next few weeks, while a healthy Ty Montgomery offers plenty of appeal as a third-down, passing-catching option in the backfield.

If New England needs to bring in additional options, both Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette are available.

The answer to the #Patriots red zone woes was Kevin Harris pic.twitter.com/GDkMmqwYuD — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 13, 2022

A healthy and effective Stevenson will be a key reason behind any potential resurgence from New England’s offensive unit. But the Patriots need to find other options in order to avoid running him into the ground.

5. Can Christian Gonzalez secure a starting role?

The Patriots are already expected to return an elite defensive unit in 2023. The addition of poised rookie Christian Gonzalez offers hope that this grouping can be even better this fall.

After New England took Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 21-year-old corner was immediately thrown into the mix with the top unit during the Patriots’ minicamp.

He didn’t look out of place when matched up against New England’s top wideouts, with Gonzalez’s pro-ready frame (6-foot-1, 197 pounds), fluidity and athleticism immediately standing out.

If Gonzalez can hold his own and establish himself as a starting outside corner, the subsequent domino effect stands to benefit the Patriots.

New England can then slot either Jack Jones (more on him later) or Jonathan Jones to the other starting spot on the outside, with Jonathan Jones potentially given the chance to move back to his regular position at the slot if everyone remains in the lineup in front of him.

#Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez made a spectacular grab in warmups today👀 pic.twitter.com/FCHGoWl3uz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 6, 2023

6. Can any other rookies carve out roles on defense?

Gonzalez might offer the highest upside among New England’s rookie class. But he’s far from the only potential impact player in the Patriots’ next crop of young talent.

Marte Mapu was one of the stars of New England’s stars during OTAs/minicamp, with the third-round pick making impact plays both at safety and linebacker.

Mapu bulked up to 230 pounds over the off-season, but his hybrid game could come in handy as New England tries to bolster its safety grouping.

#Patriots OTA standout LB Marte Mapu continues to make plays: pic.twitter.com/cI7gI8KnUB — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 6, 2023

The Patriots should have no issue generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks with both Matthew Judon and Josh Uche on the roster. Still, second-round pick and imposing defensive end Keion White can further add to a strength on this club.

7. What’s next for Jack Jones?

There’s no denying Jack Jones’ immense potential. James White compared him to a young J.C. Jackson, with his ball-hawk skills welcomed on a defense filled with big-play ability.

But it remains to be seen if Jack Jones is even part of New England’s roster as this preseason progresses.

Just after putting together a standout showing at minicamp, Jones was arrested at Logan Airport after officials found a pair of guns in his luggage.

After pleading not guilty and getting released on bail following his arraignment, Jones is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 18.

Beyond his legal issues, it’s unclear if Jones will face additional discipline from the Patriots and/or the NFL.

If he’s in the lineup, Jones has the potential to be a starting outside corner next to Gonzalez.

8. Who replaces Devin McCourty?

There’s no way to replace the veteran mettle and leadership that Devin McCourty carried with him for over a decade in Foxborough.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

As for the vacancy created on the depth chart, the Patriots have numerous options to turn to at the safety position. Kyle Dugger will occupy one starting spot, with Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills and Marte Mapu all expected to fight for starting reps next to him.

Mapu has plenty of momentum on his side after his performance in June. But Belichick offered up the most praise for Peppers last month when asked about his progression in his second year with New England.

“Oh my god, yeah. He’s a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp,” Belichick said of Peppers. “A full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication, the system, his assignments. He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out his teammates.

“Last year he was trying to learn things, now he’s helping out his teammates, anticipating, making calls or adjustments that maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. Yeah, he’s been great. He’s way ahead of where he was last year.”

9. Will rookies establish themselves on special teams?

The Patriots have regularly prided themselves on stout special teams play over the past two decades.

The 2022 season left a lot to be desired in that regard, with an influx of new blood this summer worth monitoring.

The Patriots hold kicker Chad Ryland in high regard after selecting him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Maryland. Can he unseat veteran Nick Folk as the team’s top kicker?

A look at new #Patriots kicker Chad Ryland.



Kicked in the elements. pic.twitter.com/TIewyb6v3g — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) April 29, 2023

Another rookie could play a key role on special teams, as 2023 sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer will compete with veteran Corliss Whitman for the team’s starting punter position.

10. Will Lawrence Guy end his holdout?

The Patriots still have one order of business to settle from the offseason, as starting defensive lineman Lawrence Guy did not report to mandatory minicamp due to reported contract-related reasons.

The last thing that New England wants is for this holdout to carry over into the preseason. Even though Guy, 33, is getting up there in age, he is still a valued leader up front on the Patriots’ defense.