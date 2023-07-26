Patriots Cornerback Jack Jones, who is facing weapons charges, on field for first Patriots practice Bill Belichick declined to comment on Jack Jones or his legal issues. Jack Jones was charged with possession of two loaded guns in his carry-on bags at Logan Airport. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was on the field Wednesday for the team’s first training camp practice.

Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that Jones would practice amid his ongoing legal situation. In June, Jones pleaded not guilty to multiple weapon charges after he was arrested at Logan Airport on suspicion of attempting to bring guns through security.

Belichick did not have additional comments on Jones’s status.

“I can’t talk about it,” he said. “It’s a legal process.”

Jones is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18, when the Patriots will be in Green Bay for joint practices and a preseason game.