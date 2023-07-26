Cornerback Jack Jones, who is facing weapons charges, on field for first Patriots practice

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was on the field Wednesday for the team’s first training camp practice.
Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that Jones would practice amid his ongoing legal situation. In June, Jones pleaded not guilty to multiple weapon charges after he was arrested at Logan Airport on suspicion of attempting to bring guns through security.
Belichick did not have additional comments on Jones’s status.
“I can’t talk about it,” he said. “It’s a legal process.”
Jones is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18, when the Patriots will be in Green Bay for joint practices and a preseason game.
