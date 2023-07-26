Patriots Patriots QB Mac Jones is a ‘disrespectful’ trash talker, according to one NFL veteran "Just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, 'You don't trash-talk me.'" Mac Jones apparently isn't a popular player among other NFL circles. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Mac Jones apparently isn’t making many friends across the NFL thanks to his intensity on the field.

When asked about the top trash talkers in the NFL, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said that Jones is one of the few signal callers to take it too far in a game.

“Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful, Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful,” Campbell said, per The Athletic. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ Just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash-talk me.'”

Campbell’s comments were made in response to Patrick Mahomes’ thoughts on trash-talking during an episode of Netflix’s “Quarterback” series. According to the Chiefs star QB, defensive linemen and other pass rushers tend to go easier on quarterbacks who are pleasant to the opposition.

Campbell agreed with Mahomes’ sentiment, noting that former Colts star Andrew Luck was the nicest QB he ever faced off against.

“It’s very true,” Campbell said. “He let the cat out of the bag. Though, now I know you’re only being nice because you don’t want to get hit. There is definitely truth to that.”

Campbell, a 15-year NFL veteran who now plays for the Falcons, already has some history with Jones. While playing for the Ravens in 2022, it was Campbell who dropped Jones to the turf in New England’s Week 3 loss to Baltimore, resulting in a high ankle sprain that sidelined the Patriot for a month.

Campbell is not the only NFL defender to take issue with Jones since arriving in the NFL.

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns wished “happy hunting” on Jones in November 2021 after the Patriots QB appeared to grab and twist his ankle following a turnover.

As Jones tries to orchestrate a bounce-back campaign under center in 2023, perhaps tossing out more pleasantries against opponents will lessen the likelihood of hard hits behind the line.