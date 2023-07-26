Patriots Patriots captain Matthew Slater explains how he plans to support Jack Jones amid legal issues "I think the best thing to do in a situation like that is to listen." Jack Jones is due back in court on Aug. 18. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones has been cleared to take part in training camp when the players take to the practice fields on Wednesday.

But the second-year pro faces an uncertain future due to his looming legal issues.

Shortly after Jones impressed during New England’s minicamp session, Jones was arrested at Logan Airport after officials found a pair of guns in his luggage.

Jones was charged with two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

It remains to be seen if Jones will face additional discipline from the Patriots or the NFL.

But as the talented defensive back looks to forge a clean slate amid his pending court case, Jones does have support in New England’s locker room, especially with veteran captain Matthew Slater.

When asked on Tuesday afternoon how he plans to help Jones through his current issues, Slater mapped out a simple plan.

“Listen,” Slater told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “A situation like that comes into play, and obviously, I don’t want to comment too much on the situation. But everyone’s got an opinion. Everyone feels like they know what’s the best thing. I think the best thing to do in a situation like that is to listen. My wife and I do this class where we learn about intelligent listening. A lot of us are intelligent listeners where we’re listening so that we can immediately get a response, or give advice, or fix — instead of just listening and hearing what’s going on.

“And I think that’s so important. I’m learning that as a father, the importance of that. So, I think, listening to him, listening to the coaches, listening to whoever. Trying to learn, and educate, and equip. And then you try to support people that are in tough situations. I think the easiest thing to do would be to turn your back on someone like that and just cast them aside. But the hard thing to do would be to support him, love him, try to listen to him. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Jones is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 18.