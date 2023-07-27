Patriots Patriots reportedly ‘have interest’ in Dalvin Cook, ‘in talks’ about potential visit Cook, who was cut by the Vikings, has also garnered interest from some of the Patriots' AFC East rivals. Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings in June, and both the Patriots and Jets are reportedly interested in potentially signing him. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

When four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings in June, the Patriots’ front office took notice. As director of player personnel Matt Groh recently acknowledged, “You don’t typically have players of this caliber available at this time.”

And on top of simply evaluating Cook, the Patriots reportedly “have interest and have had conversations” with the 27-year-old running back, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Also from Thursday morning, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said that Cook is “in talks with the Patriots about setting up a possible visit to New England.”

While Dalvin Cook prepares for a visit with the #Jets this week, he’s also in talks with the #Patriots about setting up a possible visit to New England, per source. Both teams have shown steady interest in the four-time Pro Bowler. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2023

Of course, before Cook’s potential visit, he’s reportedly set to travel to the facility of another AFC East team: The Jets.

Cook said in an interview earlier in July that he’s “not rushing” a decision. He tweeted about heading to the airport on Thursday morning, but that doesn’t necessarily reference a visit with an NFL team (as he is also scheduled to make an in-studio appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday.