Patriots training camp live updates: New England returns to practice fields for Day 2 of camp The Patriots will open their second full-squad practice on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

FOXBOROUGH — After returning to the fields behind Gillette Stadium for the first day of 2023 training camp on Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be back at it on Thursday in Foxborough.

Day 2 practice is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with Belichick expected to field questions about 15 minutes before the players arrive on the field.

Players expected to speak with the media following practice include Lawrence Guy, Hunter Henry, Matthew Judon, Riley Reiff, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Uche and Mack Wilson.

As is usually the case in training-camp practices before the pads are put on, expect the Patriots to continue to shake off the rust and to begin to lay the foundation for their 2023 gameplan over these first few days of camp.

Wednesday’s practice saw New England spend almost all of its 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills in red-zone situations. It will be interesting to see if the coaches open things up a bit more with their scrimmages this morning, as well as see which players bounce up and down on the depth chart.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Thursday’s practice at Gillette Stadium.

This post will be updated throughout the day.