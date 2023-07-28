Patriots Patriots training camp live updates: Will Patriots offense rebound on Day 3? The Patriots' offense will look to make strides during 7v7 and 11v11 drills on Friday. Mac Jones and the Patriots will look to right the ship on offense Friday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will round out their first week of training camp on Friday morning at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Day 3 practice is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with Belichick expected to field questions about 15 minutes before the players arrive on the field.

Players expected to speak with the media following practice include Mike Gesicki, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Riley Reiff, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Tyquan Thornton.

As is the case in the training-camp practices before the pads are put on, expect the Patriots to continue to shake off the rust and to begin to lay the foundation for their 2023 gameplan over these first few days of camp.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Friday’s practice at Gillette Stadium.