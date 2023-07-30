Patriots Mac Jones spotted out with Ezekiel Elliott after running back’s visit with the Patriots reportedly went ‘really well’ Elliott visited the Patriots on Saturday and the two sides are reportedly expected to keep in touch. Ezekiel Elliott visited the Patriots on Saturday.

It appears that the recruiting efforts to bring Ezekiel Elliott to the Patriots are on.

Shortly after the Pro Bowl running back’s visit with the team in Foxborough ended on Saturday, Elliott was seen out to dinner with Mac Jones. The dinner between the Patriots’ quarterback and his possible future teammate took place at Mooo’s in the Seaport, Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported.

Mac Jones and Ezekiel Elliott out in the Seaport tonight having dinner 👀 pic.twitter.com/iU1tMruRM4 — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 30, 2023

Elliott concluded his visit with the Patriots without a deal in place. However, there seems to be at least some optimism that a deal can be done. Both sides are expected to remain in touch, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The meeting also went “really well,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

“He’s in good shape, showed up for the team, had some dinner with some players,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter” on Sunday. “This is an option for the Patriots. I’m told there is some love for Zeke Elliott in that building, it’s just a contract situation. He’s wanted a high asking price this summer. With the running back climate the way it is, it’s tough to get that money. So, the Patriots are going to sign a running back.”

On top of all of that, Bill Belichick is hitting all of his bases, too. Prior to Saturday’s visit, the Patriots called Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones for “insight and evaluation” of Elliott, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

It remains unclear what sort of contract Elliott is seeking, but the Patriots have made it clear that they’re interested in signing a running back. They hosted both Leonard Fourtnette and Darrell Henderson Jr. for workouts on July 19. They were also hoping to bring in Dalvin Cook for a visit sometime next week, Fowler reported Thursday. However, Cook is meeting with the Jets on Sunday and has stated his desire to sign there.

So, the Patriots hosting Elliott doesn’t seem to be much of a surprise. The 28-year-old was released by the Cowboys in March in a cap-clearing move. He’s rushed for at least 850 yards in each of his seven seasons in the NFL. But he rushed for a career-low 876 yards last season on 3.8 yards per carry. The three-time Pro Bowler still finished with 12 touchdowns last season.

The Patriots lack much known depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson in their backfield. Ty Montgomery is the only true veteran in the backfield and figures to play a role in the passing game. Second-year players Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris might have some promise, but they also both played fewer than 55 offensive snaps last year. J.J. Taylor is the other running back on the Patriots’ depth chart, but he’s mostly been a practice squad mainstay over his first three seasons.