Patriots Can second-year RBs Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong take a leap with Patriots in 2023? "I think the experience and confidence with them is much greater than it was last year." Kevin Harris earned a majority of reps with the first-team offense on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FOXBOROUGH — The writing’s on the wall that the Patriots plan to add to their running-back grouping this preseason.

Rhamondre Stevenson remains a focal point of New England’s offense, but he needs additional backs behind him after running on fumes over the final weeks of the 2022 season. Stevenson’s limited participation during Monday’s training-camp practice further stresses the need for reinforcements.

Potential third-down back Ty Montgomery remains “day-to-day” with an injury, while New England has still not signed a replacement for James Robinson after the Patriots cut the running back in June.

New England has courted free agent Ezekiel Elliott over the last few days, and have also had conversations with other veteran backs like Leonard Fournette already this summer.

But before the Patriots look outside the organization for help, perhaps they are waiting to see if second-year players like Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong can carve out regular roles on the 2023 roster.

Bill Belichick spoke highly of both backs earlier during camp, noting that they are far more comfortable in their respective roles this summer.

“They’re two other guys that have taken a big jump in year two,” Belichick said of Harris and Strong. “Good offseasons, way ahead of where they were last year. Both showed flashes of good things last year. I think the experience and confidence with them is much greater than it was last year.

“Obviously, the biggest challenge for all backs is pass protection and blitz pickup in the passing game. All of those guys are more comfortable carrying the ball than some of those other things that come with the position, but they’ve worked hard at that, so we’ll see how it goes.”

It remains to be seen just how critical both Harris and Strong’s roles will be on this current Patriots squad.

With Stevenson spending most of Monday’s practice working on his conditioning in the lower practice fields, Harris — a 2022 sixth-round pick — earned a majority of the snaps with Mac Jones and the first-team offense.

Strong, taken by New England in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State, reeled in a catch from Jones on Monday but spent most of practice working with Bailey Zappe and the Patriots’ second-team offense.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me and Kevin,” Strong said of the available running-back reps with Stevenson limited. “We’re both in our second year, both young. We’re just trying to get our roles on the team and showcase it out here.”

Both Harris and Strong showcased flashes of their potential during limited snaps as rookies in 2022. Despite logging just 35 combined snaps, Harris totaled 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown, while Strong gained 100 rushing yards, one score, and 42 receiving yards.

Even though Harris said that he focused on becoming more of a pass-catcher this offseason, he projects as a study back capable of running through tackles and eating up yardage thanks to his pro-ready frame (5-foot-10, 225-pounds).

If Montgomery remains limited, a versatile back like Strong could step into a greater role as a third-down, pass-catching option for Jones and the Patriots’ offense. During his two seasons in Foxborough, Strong said that he’s spent time picking James White’s brain and learning how the Patriots great translated his skills to the NFL level.

“He was like a mentor to me,” Strong said of White. “Just always telling me, helping me out with the plays. His third-down role and what he did for the team and how he prospered at his position. So I just try to mirror my game and take some pointers from each and everybody that was here, just bring it to my game.”

Much like their head coach, Strong and Harris didn’t offer much when asked about a potential addition like Elliott to New England’s roster.

“He’s a great running back, but I just try to stay focused on me, focused on what I can do and what I can do to help the team out,” Strong noted.

Given just the sparse number of bodies currently on the roster, Matt Groh and the Patriots’ player-personnel staff need to do their due diligence when it comes to adding another back to the team, especially given this recent string of injuries.

But as New England tries to find help for Stevenson, one doesn’t have to look very far on the roster to find a pair of backs in Harris and Strong looking to make a greater impact in 2023 and beyond.

