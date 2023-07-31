Patriots What Patriots players said about Jahlani Tavai getting reps on offense "I like it," one Patriots player said. "The more you can do." Jahlani Tavai AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots are continuing to steadily ramp up the intensity at training camp.

They practiced in pads for the first time on Monday and mixed in a heavier dose of running plays than the first three days in 11-on-11 drills.

One Patriots linebacker got a shot at a different kind of hitting. Jahlani Tavai got a few reps at fullback during the scrimmages.

“It’s always good seeing him on the offensive [side of] the ball, because, you know, we get to hit him,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise said that it wasn’t the first time he’s seen Tavai get reps on offense. Once a defensive player lines up on the offensive side of the ball, he’s “fair game” to hit, Wise said.

“It was pretty fun, we’ve seen it a few times during OTAs and minicamp,” Wise said. “It’s cool, him doing both offense and defense.”

Tavai, who began his career with the Detroit Lions is entering his fifth NFL season and third in New England. He had a career-high 57 tackles last season and played in all 17 games.

The Patriots don’t have a fullback listed on their roster.

The position has declined in popularity but still can be useful at times, particularly in the red zone where an athletic and aggressive lead blocker can help open things up for running backs.

The Patriots have been aggressive in working on their red zone offense so far in training camp. Even though Rhamondre Stevenson was on the lower conditioning field during the scrimmages, New England put some work in running the ball close to the end zone.

“I like it,” Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said of Tavai’s offensive reps. “The more you can do.”