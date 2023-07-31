Patriots Patriots training camp live updates: Physicality to ramp up on Day 5 as pads come on The Patriots are set to put on the pads for the first time in training camp on Monday morning. Expect the physicality to ramp up at Gillette Stadium on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday morning in what will stand as the team’s fifth full practice of training camp.

And after a few days of practices in shells, the physicality (and competition) is expected to ramp up on Monday. For the first time in camp, the Patriots are expected to practice in full pads — with contact permitted during team drills.

Bill Belichick is expected to address the media around 9:15 a.m. to open the day.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Monday’s practice in Foxborough.