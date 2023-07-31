Patriots training camp live updates: Physicality to ramp up on Day 5 as pads come on

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday morning in what will stand as the team’s fifth full practice of training camp.
And after a few days of practices in shells, the physicality (and competition) is expected to ramp up on Monday. For the first time in camp, the Patriots are expected to practice in full pads — with contact permitted during team drills.
Bill Belichick is expected to address the media around 9:15 a.m. to open the day.
Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Monday’s practice in Foxborough.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.