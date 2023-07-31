Patriots 10 takeaways from Day 5 of Patriots training camp The latest on Cole Strange's injury, Jahlani Tavai's new position, and more. Mike Gesicki AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Football in full pads has finally returned to Foxborough.

On day five of training camp, the Patriots arrived with helmets, shoulder pads, pants, and all the gear needed to show that it was time to start hitting once again.

Cole Strange got a scare on his 25th birthday, leaving practice with a leg injury before eventually returning. Rhamondre Stevenson and Matthew Judon were limited again.

But, the Patriots were largely healthy and ready to mix in more running plays than the past few days.

Here are ten takeaways from Day 5 of training camp.

Trent Brown is in ‘good shape’, Belichick says

With free agency looming in 2024, this season is set to be a big one for Trent Brown.

Advertisement:

So far, Bill Belichick says he’s seen good things from the veteran offensive tackle.

“Trent’s in good shape. He’s lighter than he’s been, and he’s been working at left tackle,” Belichick said. “Again, none of the linemen have been in pads. Nobody’s been in pads, so you’re working on the fundamentals, the footwork and the assignments that we can work on. Offensive and defensive line, that’s what they’ve been doing.”

Cole Strange injury reportedly ‘not serious’

According to Chris Price of The Boston Globe, the leg injury that caused Strange to miss time at practice is not considered serious.

He was able to walk off the field on his own after suffering an apparent knee injury.

The 2022 first-round pick played in all 17 games last season as a rookie.

Strong performance from Mac Jones

Jones completed all but two of his passing attempts during 11-on-11 drills. It was one of the better showings for Jones during this training camp.

He also performed well on Sunday, making it back-to-back good days. The Patriots have done more than just red zone drills on both days, and it appears Jones is faring better with more field space to work with.

Running without Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson was at practice but did not participate in the scrimmage portion of practice.

Advertisement:

Second-year running back Pierre Strong viewed it as an opportunity to showcase his skills.

“It’s my time to show what I can do,” Strong said. “He’s a great player, he’s down there, it’s my brother but up here when it’s just us three rotation I’ve got to show what I can do because you know at the end of the day it’s my future as well so I just have to do what I can do.”

More conditioning for Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon was also a limited participant at practice as he continues to work on his conditioning.

He said on Friday that he’s been working with the training and coaching staff to make sure he ultimately gets to where he needs to be.

Kendrick Bource gets a catch

Kendrick Bourne pumped his fist and spread his arms after catching a touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe. It was Bourne’s first catch of training camp after earning praise from Bill Belichick as having one of the strongest offseasons on the team.

Tavai gets a shot at fullback

Jahlani Tavai was tied for sixth on the Patriots in tackles last season, but on Monday he spent some red zone reps at a new position.

Tavai got a handful of snaps at fullback. Wise said it was “cool” seeing Tavai play offense and defense.

DeMario Douglas: Small, but tough as nails

DeMario Douglas is having a strong training camp, and fellow Patriots are noticing. Safety Jabrill Peppers says he’s been seeing the rookie make plays since OTAs.

Advertisement:

“What’s surprised me the most is his physicality,” Peppers said. “He’s a small guy, but he’s tough as nails. I think that will bode well for him.”

Deatrich Wise breaks down ‘similarities’ between him and Keion White

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, second-round pick Keion White has drawn some comparisons to Deatrich Wise.

Here’s Wise’s take on the comparisons:

“We have a lot of similarities,” Wise said. “Very strong, athletic defensive linemen. He’s a little bit faster than I am, so he plays a lot of outside linebacker. Where I’m a little bit stronger so I can play the three (technique) and the nose.”

‘Long way to go’ before an accurate assessment of linemen

The Patriots practiced without pads all last week. It’s tough to judge which linemen are doing well after one day of pads, Belichick said.

“We’ve got a long way to go here,” Belichick said. “Again, it’s hard to evaluate the offensive and defensive linemen here until we get into pads and get into those kinds of competitive practices, so we’ll see.”