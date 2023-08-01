Patriots Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai relishing opportunity to play alongside brother, Justus, during training camp "I’m just happy as hell to be able to see someone in front of me with long hair and our last name." Jahlani Tavai has seen his role grow in New England's defense over the last few seasons. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — Jahlani Tavai relishes whatever role is handed out to him on the gridiron.

Linebacker might be his natural position, but the 26-year-old spent a good portion of Monday’s padded practice lining up as a fullback — and promptly pummeling his Patriots teammates during goal-line plays and other scrimmage sets.

“It is what it is. It’s football,” Tavai said following Tuesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “You’re either going to be the hammer or you’re gonna be the nail. Hopefully, I’ll be the hammer when it comes to those guys.”

Entering his third season in Foxborough, Tavai has seen his role in New England’s defense increase with each new season, with the former University of Hawaii alum starting 12 of the Patriots’ 17 games in 2022.

But moving forward, Tavai will welcome any additional snaps at fullback during critical stages of games, especially if it leads to more competitive battles with his fellow Patriots during training camp and practices.

In particular, Tavai will be on the lookout for his brother, Justus, while carving a path toward the end zone.

That’ll be a big collision,” Tavai said of running into Justus during scrimmages. “That’ll get back to our little rivalry games.”

The practice fields behind Gillette Stadium now represent a football journey for Jahlani and Justus that has come full circle.

As Jahlani continues to establish himself as a dependable option on New England’s linebacker corps next to Ja’Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson, Justus, 24, is looking to join his brother on an NFL roster after going pro this summer.

Justus, who signed with New England as a rookie free agent after concluding his collegiate career at San Diego State, has a bit more heft than his brother. A 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman, Justus Tavai was named the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year last season with the Aztecs.

Prior to his time in San Diego, Justus Tavai played four years at Hawaii, overlapping with his older brother during the 2018 season.

In terms of advice for his younger brother, Jahlani Tavai stressed the need to treat every rep “like it’s your last,” and, of course, to stay healthy.

“I played with him in college and high school, Pop Warner, and now hopefully I get to have some reps with him whether it’s in the preseason if he makes it — I can’t really speak to the future, but that’s a dream and a goal that we’ve always put out there for not just myself and him, but my other brothers,” Jahlani said of his brother. “I’m just happy as hell to be able to see someone in front of me with long hair and our last name, so it’s nice.”

Jahlani Tavai, a second-round pick by the Lions during the 2019 NFL Draft, has found his footing since arriving in Foxborough in September 2021. His versatility on both sides of the ball is welcomed by a franchise like the Patriots, but Tavai’s stock at his natural position has started to take off over the last year.

Over his 17 games last season, Tavai recorded 69 tackles, four quarterback hits, and 1.5 sacks. Another year in New England should open the door for additional snaps.

“As I grow, the team grows. So if I’m doing well then that means the defense is going to keep doing well,” Tavai said of his approach entering the 2023 season. “All I’ve been trying to do since I’ve been here is gain trust by every guy that I’m playing with. Whether it was on special teams or on defense, and now I gotta build that trust with offensive guys if we’re ever in that situation.”

Justus Tavai likely faces a steep uphill climb to carve out a roster spot in New England, especially with other defensive linemen like Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White, Carl Davis, and Sam Roberts ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, there are plenty of practices and preseason snaps between now and the final roster cut-off day.

And over the next few weeks, both Tavai brothers plan to enjoy every opportunity they have to share the football field as teammates after years apart.

“It feels like a dream,” Jahlani said. “A lot of times you have to pinch yourself because it’s two of us. We’re grateful because the Patriots have shown that before where they’ve had brothers and they’ve been successful. We just hope that we can do the same thing, but right now [it’s early] in training camp.”