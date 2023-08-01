Patriots Patriots training camp live updates: Will key players practice on Day 6? It remains to be seen if the Patriots will opt for pads again after a physical practice session on Monday morning. Mac Jones and the Patriots will be back at it on Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning in what will stand as the team’s sixth full practice of training camp.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will opt for pads again after a physical practice session on Monday morning. After key cogs in Matthew Judon, Trent Brown, and Rhamondre Stevenson were limited on Monday, we’ll see if they ramp up their action this morning.

Bill Belichick is expected to address the media around 9:15 a.m.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Tuesday’s practice in Foxborough.