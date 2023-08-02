Patriots Patriots training camp live updates: Will padded practices return on Day 7? The Patriots could opt for another padded practice with contact drills on Wednesday. The Patriots will hold their seventh practice on Wednesday morning. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday morning in what will stand as the team’s seventh full practice of training camp.

After a practice spent in shells on Tuesday, Bill Belichick will likely opt for another padded practice as the physicality likely ramps back up.

Practice is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Wednesday’s practice in Foxborough.