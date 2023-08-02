Patriots training camp live updates: Will padded practices return on Day 7?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday morning in what will stand as the team’s seventh full practice of training camp.
After a practice spent in shells on Tuesday, Bill Belichick will likely opt for another padded practice as the physicality likely ramps back up.
Practice is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m.
Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Wednesday’s practice in Foxborough.
