Patriots 10 takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp The latest on Mac Jones' connection with Demario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson's comments on Ezekiel Elliott, and more. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The seventh day of training camp was a good one for Patriots quarterbacks.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe went a combined 24-28 during scrimmages as the Patriots returned to full pads on Wednesday.

They hit the usual targets, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Hunter Henry. But, a pair of rookie receivers stood out as well.

Rhamondre Stevenson gave his thoughts on the Patriots potentially adding Ezekiel Elliott. A new receiver arrived wearing No. 13. Also, the Patriots made a roster cut at the end of the day.

Here are ten takeaways from the action.

Best play of the day

Bailey Zappe hit Tre Nixon in stride on a deep route down the sideline for a gain of about 40 yards.

Advertisement:

It’s been an up-and-down camp for the second-string quarterback, but that throw was the highlight of what was probably the best day for Bill O’Brien’s offense so far.

Mac to Parker connection

DeVante Parker continues to establish himself as one of Jones’s go-to targets. Jones hit him for a leaping 18-yard touchdown pass over rookie Christian Gonzalez.

Parker also had a step on his defender on a deep route but the ball was overthrown.

DeMario Douglas and Mac Jones are from the same place

Rookie receiver Demario Douglas is from Jacksonville, Florida, just like his quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones said during an interview with NFL Network’s “Training Camp Live” that Douglas played high school football a few minutes away from where he used to live.

“We never played him,” Jones said of Douglas. “But he was like a legend down there.”

Rhamondre Stevenson still a “fan” of Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots hosted Ezekiel Elliott on a visit last week.

After practice, Rhamondre Stevenson reiterated that he’s confident in the Patriots’ running back room as it stands, but wouldn’t have an issue if they added another running back.

“His college days, I was a big fan. I’m still a fan,” Stevenson said of Elliott. That’s Ezekiel Elliott at the end of the day, so I’m still a fan of him for sure.

JuJu Smith-Schuster comments on “No. 1 receiver”

Based on training camp performance, has there been a clear-cut No. 1 receiver to emerge for the Patriots?

Advertisement:

Not really.

Jones seems comfortable throwing to Parker and Hunter Henry. Demario Douglas has earned some playing time with his speed. JuJu Smith-Schuster has made some nice plays, but is still getting used to the offense.

“Honestly, I think all of our guys can be No. 1 receivers,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think everyone we put in that position, in that huddle, can go out there and make plays.”

No Cole Strange

For the second day in a row, Cole Strange did not participate in scrimmages. He’s recovering from a knee injury that happened on Monday.

Kody Russey, Antonio Mafi, and Bill Murray saw time at the guard spots with Strange and Mike Onwenu out.

Kayshon Boutte

Rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte, who was a five-star prospect in high school before injuries became a concern at LSU, caught his first pass of training camp.

He wore a pair of purple and gold LSU-themed shoulder pads under his jersey, but says that he’s learning the Patriot Way.

“I’m kind of getting in the gist of how they do things out here in New England,” he said. “Started off slow, but we’re building up every day.”

Thryick Pitts already has a catch

New England claimed receiver Thyrick Pitts off of waivers on Tuesday, and Wednesday marked his first practice in Foxborough. He already has a catch, hauling in a Trace McSorley throw over the middle.

Advertisement:

On a related note, Patriots receiver Jalen Hurd retired from the NFL, opening up the spot on the 90-man roster for Pitts.

New videoboard debuts Friday

The Patriots will unveil the new north end zone video board at practice on Friday night at Gillette Stadium. The practice is open to season ticket holders and Foxborough residents. The display is the biggest outdoor curved videoboard at a sports stadium in the country according to the Patriots.

Patriots cut former URI star

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie receiver Ed Lee.

The former Rhode Island star led the Colonial Athletic Association in receiving yards last season with 908 and earned All-CAA honors.

His Patriots practice jersey was No. 67.