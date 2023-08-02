Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Rob Ninkovich give predictions for Patriots wins during 2023 season "They got a good defense. Solid defense. I don’t think they need to improve in that category.” Rob Gronkowski expects the Patriots' record to improve during the 2023 season. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Rob Gronkowski believes that the Patriots will take a step forward this fall after a dysfunctional, sub-.500 season in 2022.

But it still may not be enough to push Bill Belichick’s team past the rest of a talented field in the AFC East.

The Patriots legend appeared on the “The Dan and Ninko Show,” a podcast co-hosted by former teammate Rob Ninkovich, earlier this week.

After both Gronkowski and Ninkovich shared memories of their time together in New England, Ninkovich turned the focus on the current New England roster, and how they will fare this season.

“I think they’re going to be about … 9-8,” Gronkowski said about the Patriots. “Right around .500 again.

Advertisement:

“I said 11 [wins],” Ninkovich said.

“I say nine, 10 [wins] maximum,” Gronkowski added. “It’s a tough conference.”I think the Jets are bringing some firepower. They did need a change at quarterback. Their quarterback play, if you watch them play the Patriots — I mean, they just throw the ball up in the air and there’s no one around 15 yards besides a New England player.”

For Gronkowski, the Patriots’ defense will once again be the foundation of whatever success they achieve this upcoming season.

“They got a good defense,” Gronkowski said. “Solid defense. I don’t think they need to improve in that category.”

Of course, the ceiling for New England’s roster will likely hinge on whether or not Bill O’Brien and Mac Jones can help revive a stagnant offense that sunk the Patriots’ playoff hopes the previous year.

One of the key cogs who needs to deliver for the Patriots in order to right the ship on offense is Trent Brown, who is expected to be New England’s starting left tackle.

So far, the big-bodied offensive lineman has been limited this week during training camp and has not taken part in team drills.

Advertisement:

“When Trent Brown is motivated, get out of his way,” Gronkowski said. “He is like 6-10, 380 pounds. Get out his way. I used to block with him. It was incredible. We used to just dominate fools. I looked tiny next to him.”

Earlier this year, Gronkowski had plenty of praise for O’Brien’s ability as an offensive coordinator and his odds of getting New England’s personnel back on track.

“He has that niche to get you to go out and play your best football,” Gronkowski said of O’Brien on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams. “To get you fired up, to get you to want to go out on the field and get better every single day and make big plays. It was just a great time when he was here for the two seasons … His football knowledge is through the roof.”

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up