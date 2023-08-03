Patriots Marte Mapu said he ‘feels like’ he’s ready to start hitting, but is still recovering from torn pec "It feels like it in my heart," Mapu said. "But that’s a question for the coaches and trainers.” Marte Mapu at Patriots training camp on Thursday. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

Marte Mapu has generated a lot of buzz with his play during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp.

The third-round pick from Sacramento State has lined up at linebacker and safety, showing the smarts and playmaking ability to hang at both spots.

The one thing, it seems, training camp observers haven’t seen Mapu do is make tackles. He’s been wearing a red non-contact jersey during the sessions as he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle he injured in February.

According to the New York Sports Medicine Institute, full recovery from a torn pectoral is around six months.

So, now that August is here, does he feel closer to getting that non-contact jersey removed and being able to make some hits?

“It feels like it in my heart,” Mapu said. “But that’s a question for the coaches and trainers.”

Overall, Mapu says he feels good and has a “little ways to go” in his recovery. But, the Patriots are understandably taking a cautious approach with the rookie standout.

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Mapu said. “Because the coaches and trainers do such a good job of taking care of me they don’t really put me in situations where I have to think about it. “So I can just play.”

In the meantime, Mapu has been asking plenty of questions as he works on improving his game.

“He’s just a guy that wants to learn. When you talk about rookies and guys coming in, that’s the main thing you want to see,” Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said. “He’s going to ask a million questions because he’s one of those guys who doesn’t want to get it wrong but he’s not afraid to get it wrong because he wants to learn and be the best that he can.

So it’s just fun having him in the room, fun seeing him out there making plays. Seeing him grow every day. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Former Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who retired in the offseason, told Fox Sports last month that he could realistically see Mapu getting playing time at safety.

He’s certainly big for the safety position at 6-foot-3, 230-pounds. His build is much closer to that of a Jahlani Tavai than, say, Phillips.

But Mapu says he feels comfortable at both positions and is game-planning accordingly.

“It’s kind of similar to the spring,” Mapu said. “I try to study the whole defense and make myself as versatile as possible so the coaches can use me how they want to.”