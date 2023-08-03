Patriots Patriots training camp live updates: Can offense continue to build on Day 8? Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense dominated during a padded, competitive practice on Wednesday. Mac Jones and the Patriots will return to the practice fields on Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Thursday morning in what will stand as the team’s eighth full practice of training camp.

Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense dominated during a padded, competitive practice on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if Jones and Co. can continue to build momentum, or if New England’s defense is due to bounce back.

Practice is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Follow along here for all of the latest news, updates, plays and more from Thursday’s practice in Foxborough.