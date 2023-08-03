Patriots 10 takeaways from Day 8 of Patriots training camp The latest on Julian Edelman's appearance, Mac Jones' response to position battle questions, and more. Julian Edelman at Patriots practice. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The eighth day of training camp featured a little bit of drama when a frustrated Jack Jones walked off the field before eventually returning to the sideline.

The Patriots’ offense continued to build momentum and find its stride, while having some fun in the process.

New England got a visit from a three-time Super Bowl champ, and Mac Jones answered a question about claims of a position battle between him and Bailey Zappe.

Here are ten takeaways from the action.

Julian Edelman makes an appearance

Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman watched practice in Foxborough on Thursday. He also did an impromptu media session with reporters. He said he feels good, but still misses the game sometimes.

Advertisement:

“Of course you get the itch. I’m a football player,” Edelman said. “You love football. Especially when you get to see a group of guys coming together and working hard. It’s not too hot today and the practice wasn’t too hard. It’s a little different from when I was playing, but it’s still football and you definitely miss it.”

Mac Jones not distracted by position battle claims

Mac Jones has taken virtually every rep with the starters throughout training camp. By all accounts it appears that he will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback, although Bill Belichick hasn’t said it directly.

When asked if rumors of a position battle between him and Bailey Zappe are a distraction for him, Jones said:

“I think every year you have to have the mindset that you’re competing, not only against yourself, you’re competing against the teams you’re about to play, which is really important for me. Understanding that it’s the NFL, and every week you’re going to go against a great quarterback. So, that’s my biggest concern and just trying to lead the team every day and bring everybody along.”

Jack Jones leaves the field, then returns

After leaving the field in frustration for an unspecified reason, Jack Jones returned to practice but didn’t participate further in scrimmages.

Advertisement:

He took a knee and watched from the sidelines.

Kyle Dugger continues to shine

Kyle Dugger picked off Jones for the third time this training camp.

He’s been adept at jumping in front of receivers, and he caught a pass intended for Tre Nixon this time. It’s been a stellar camp for the veteran safety who is entering a contract year.

Patriots offense shows its lighter side

Mac Jones seems like he’s having much more fun than last year. He sprinted off the field at the end of his two-minute drill reps. In addition to dancing with receivers after touchdowns, Jones has been showing off his sense of humor throughout camp.

“Really, for me, I’ve always kind of been a fun person, in my opinion,” Jones said. “Hopefully people agree. But, that’s why people like to play with me, you know? Because we like to go out there, and have fun and compete.”

A Tom Brady update on his birthday

Tom Brady turned 46 on Thursday. He’s been busy, not just buying minority stakes in sports teams (Raiders, Aces, Birmingham City soccer, etc.) but also taking some time to recharge on vacation.

“I haven’t even talked to him,” Edelman said. “I think he’s on a safari and he sent me a wild squirrel video. It was weird.”

Breakout performance for Kendrick Bourne

Thursday was Kendrick Bourne’s best day at camp so far. He caught five passes after going the first six days of camp without one. He also grabbed a red zone TD from Jones.

Advertisement:

“He brings the energy,” receiver DeVante Parker said. “He makes plays when we need him to make plays. That’s what he does.”

Play of the day: Tre Nixon’s catch

Jones hit Nixon on a deep ball for around a 40 yard gain, a positive development for the receiver who has spent most of his snaps lining up with Zappe and Trace McSorley running the offense.

Christian Gonzalez learning the ins and outs

First-round pick Christian Gonzalez continues to get first-team reps and take a balanced approach to playing corner.

“Really just trying to learn the whole scheme of things from inside, outside, and doing everything,” Gonzalez said. “Trying to just be able to pick up on the bits and pieces of offensive and defensive tendencies.”

Patriots waive Terez Hall

The Patriots opened up a roster spot by waiving linebacker Terez Hall, who had been with the team since signing as an un drafted free agent in 2019. It’s the second day in a row the Patriots have made a cut. They waived former URI star Ed Lee yesterday.