Patriots Watch: Gillette Stadium unveils new 22,200 square-foot video board "This new video board is the centerpiece of the $250 million investment we're making to transform Gillette Stadium." Gillette Stadium unveiled its new north end zone video board on Friday evening.

FOXBOROUGH — Gillette Stadium unveiled one of their top offseason additions on Friday afternoon, activating the Patriots and Revolution arena’s brand-new video board above the north end zone.

Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, led the unveiling hours before the Patriots held their annual in-stadium training-camp practice for season-ticket holders and Foxborough residents.

“This new videoboard is the centerpiece of the $250 million investment we’re making to transform Gillette Stadium,” Nolan said.

The new display stands as the largest outdoor curved-radius video board at a sports venue in the country.

In total, the new screen measures 22,200 square feet (370 feet by 60 feet) and is almost half an acre in size. It is over five times the size of the board it replaced.

“We started this project a year and a half ago and it features the most widespread improvements and renovations we’ve made since opening the stadium in 2002,” Nolan said. “We’re excited for the work to be completed when we welcome Patriots fans back to the stadium on Sept. 10 for the regular-season opener and for the Revolution matches, Patriots games and events to follow.”

Other renovations and improvements to Gillette Stadium as part of this construction phase include a new 22-story lighthouse behind the north end zone videoboard, the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall at field level, an expanded Enel Plaza and grand staircase, and more.